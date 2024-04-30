Two-hour wait? No problem for customers at Sonic's grand opening in Atascadero

Monday was the long-awaited opening day of Sonic in Atascadero, and customers had no problem waiting in what some people tell us was a two-hour wait in line.

"It's worth the wait because of the tater tots, the ice and the slushies are amazing. iconic," said Grover Beach resident, Meagan Clemons.

Cars could be seen lined down the local streets as people attended opening day.

Sonic is a popular drive-in restaurant and the new location in Atascadero features four dine-in stalls, a patio and outdoor seating.

Sonic's menu offers hundreds of thousands of flavor drink combinations, as well as shakes, slushies, burgers and tater tots.

The new restaurant is across the street from In-N-Out, one customer spoke to KSBY Monday and said he wanted to test it out against In-N-Out and see which he may prefer for lunch.

"I want to compare the taste and I'm just gonna see which ones I want to go to after school with my friends you know," said Atascadero resident, Lucas Sanders.

Sonic is open for breakfast lunch and dinner.

The new Atascadero location brought about 50 jobs for community members in the area.

This is the first Sonic to open in San Luis Obispo or Santa Barbara Counties. The closest before the opening would be in the Central valley, either Bakersfield or Fresno.