Veterans Services Office to hold resource fair in Atascadero

KSBY
Posted at 11:57 AM, Apr 04, 2024
The County of San Luis Obispo’s Veterans Services Office (VSO) and Atascadero’s Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #2814 will be hosting a resource fair for veterans in the North County on April 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Lawn in Atascadero.

The VSO is beginning an effort to hold these pop-up resource fairs every month at different locations throughout the county.

“This event is the start of what we hope will turn into a lasting friendship with our veteran community in San Luis Obispo County,” said Kendra Scott, Outreach Coordinator and Veterans Service Representative with the VSO.

According to a press release, the fair will be a “one-stop-shop” for both goods and services available to veterans including “medical, health, financial, and social benefits.”

