'We feel like we're leading the way': Atascadero police chief reacts to governor's executive order

On Thursday morning, Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order on the removal of homeless encampments in California.

Atascadero City Police Chief Don Suttles says Atascadero is one city that is "light years ahead of what it is that Governor Newsom is asking for."

“He's asking for some more attention to be put on the actual cleanup, the health and safety of the communities that we all live in," Chief Suttles said." Here in Atascadero, we've been doing that for quite some time.”

The city enacted a camping ordinance in October of last year, prohibiting homeless encampments in areas that negatively affect the health and safety of the community, such as the Salinas Riverbed.

“Our cities have ordinances that deal with encampments and deal with those things that pop up," said Austin Solheim, ECHO Director of Operations and Development. "Right now, what's happening is really that directive is coming down for those state-run agencies.”

Governor Newsom clarified the ruling stating, "This decision removes the legal ambiguities that have tied the hands of local officials for years and limited their ability to deliver on common-sense measures to protect the safety and well-being of our communities."

“We're not just here to go and tell people that they need to leave because, realistically, they need a place," Chief Suttles added. "Where are they going to go?"

Suttles says the Atascadero Police Department has mental health clinicians go out on scenes with police officers to offer resources when dealing with a mental health case.

“If you have a police call that includes a mental crisis, you have a mental health clinician on scene immediately," Suttles said. "Atascadero is one of the very few places that do that.”

Solheim says having the state involved creates an additional resource.

“We have 130 beds across Atascadero and Paso Robles," Solheim said. "We have great relationships with our city partners. So now, the state coming on board, it just adds another level of this from the direction from Gavin Newsom.”

“We're very comfortable with where we are right now," Suttles said. "We feel like we're leading the way."