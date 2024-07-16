West Mall transitioning to one-way street with more parking spaces in Atascadero

Beginning Tuesday morning, the portion of West Mall between El Camino Real and Palma Avenue will transition into a one-way street with both angled and parallel parking spaces.

According to Atascadero's Director of Public Works, Nick DeBar, the conversion along El Camino Real and West Mall will begin Tuesday at 7 a.m.

"Over the next few weeks, the corners of West Mall at El Camino Real will be modified to narrow West Mall exit to El Camino Real to deter vehicles from turning onto West Mall from El Camino Real," DeBar said.

The transition is part of Atascadero's El Camino Real Downtown Safety and Parking Enhancements Project to "improve public safety, foster downtown vitality, and add 100+ free parking spaces to create a true downtown experience."

West Mall's conversion will result in the creation of 12 additional parking spaces.

While former school board member Donn Clickard doesn't feel parking is an issue in Atascadero, he said traffic safety in this area has been an ongoing concern since he was on the board 18 years ago.

"We've had concerns for a long time. When I was on the school board, the big concern was the fact that kids had to cross the street to go to and from the middle school," Clickard said.

Atascadero Resident Mike Zappas believes the changes to West Mall will improve traffic safety downtown.

"It'll slow people down because people have to back out, so they're more careful about driving, They'll be looking for more pedestrians because they'll have to watch for cars backing up," Zappas said.