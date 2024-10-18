WM to offer Atascadero customers free bulky waste drop off next week

Waste Management (WM) is offering its Atascadero customers an opportunity to drop off household waste for free at the Chicago Grade Landfill from Oct.19 to Oct. 26.

According to the company, residents can drop off household waste, scrap metal, and green waste from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

WM says bagged hardscape or hazardous waste items will only be accepted at the landfill on Saturdays between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Customers are required to bring a WM voucher to participate; officials say they can find these at the local WM office in Atascadero or by calling WM at (805) 466-3636.

Customers must also arrive in a personal truck or vehicle that does not have a trailer attached to it, according to WM.