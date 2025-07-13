'Wonderful energy': Tibetan monks create sacred sand mandala in Atascadero

Community members got the chance to witness sacred art in motion this weekend as Tibetan monks began crafting an impressive sand mandala in Atascadero.

The opening ceremony of the Creation of the Manjushri Buddha Sand Mandala kicked off on Sunday afternoon.

Locals were invited to watch as monks began the four-day-long process of creating a large, colorful design out of sand.

Attendees also browsed a selection of fair-trade goods hand-made by monks in India.

Organizers say the days-long project is a meditation on compassion and impermanence.

"This is the first time the monks are doing this in Atascadero, and we invite everyone to come down. You can come at any time and sit and observe and be in meditation and join in this wonderful energy," Elizabeth Rowley-Hogue, an event organizer, said.

The monks will continue creating the sand mandala until the closing ceremony on Wednesday evening.

You can watch the process unfold from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday through Wednesday at 7350 El Camino Real, Suite 101.