Woods Humane Society hosts free pet vaccination clinic

On Saturday, Woods Humane Society partnered with Petco Love to host a free pet vaccination vlinic in San Luis Obispo County.

Pet parents took dogs or cats to the clinic to receive DAPPv Canine and HCP Feline vaccines at no cost.

The shelter also offered low-cost rabies vaccines, flea treatments, and microchips.

According to Woods Humane Society, the free vaccines were made possible through Petco Love's national vaccination initiative, Vaccinated and Loved, which is providing one million free pet vaccines to existing animal welfare partners.

Officials at the local shelter say they hoped to vaccinate more than 200 pets through the initiative.

"The cost of veterinary care can sometimes be a boundary for people to get vaccines. And so, just to be able to provide this for something that may help, you know, get some people over that boundary and able to get the vaccines— [...] I think that's great," Rachel Mensing, a Woods Humane Society doctor of veterinary medicine, said. "It helps keep our community healthy, helps keep our pets healthy. And it's just a good feeling."

Woods Humane Society is hosting three more free pet vaccination clinics in August and September at both of its San Luis Obispo County locations.

At the Atascadero campus, a clinic will be held on Sept. 6 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

In San Luis Obispo, free vaccinations will be offered Aug. 16 and Sept. 20 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

More information can be found on the shelter's website.