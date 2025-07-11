Young musicians serenade Atascadero Library during free concert series

Music filled the air at the Atascadero Library on Thursday as four young musicians took to the stage for a unique Festival Mozaic performance.

As part of the festival's 2025 Young Artist Program, a string quartet was selected from the Colorado College Summer Music Festival to perform for free throughout the Central Coast this week.

Atascadero was just one of the stops on the group's Thursday performance series, which also visited the Nipomo Library and the Morro Bay Library.

Quartet celloist Ethan Blake told KSBY that his experience performing on the Central Coast has been enjoyable.

"The community's been super welcoming to us," Blake said. "Some of the people from the festival that we're at have already treated us to some nice meals. And so, it's just been so wonderful being able to interact with this community here and be a part of it for a few weeks."

The program concludes on Saturday with a full Young Artists Community Concert at the San Luis Obispo United Methodist Church beginning at 3 pm.

The concert is free and open to the public. To reserve tickets, you can visit the Festival Mozaic website.