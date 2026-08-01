Avila Beach Farmers' Market offers fresh food, live music every Friday through mid-October

Avila Beach is a popular destination for Central Coast residents looking to beat the heat, and the town's farmers' market gives visitors another reason to head to the shore on Friday evenings.

The market's 24th season is underway on the Avila Promenade, running every Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. through mid-October.

Shoppers can find fresh produce, food, drinks, and live music at the weekly event.

For those who want to skip the parking hassle, a free trolley service runs from the Pismo Beach Premium Outlets to downtown Avila Beach.

