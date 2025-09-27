Avila Beach roundabout reopens to drivers Friday night

The Avila Beach roundabout officially reopened to drivers Friday night just before 8 p.m., ending a months-long closure that has impacted local traffic.

While crews continue to work on the ongoing construction project, the roundabout will once again be accessible to drivers.

The nearly $14 million project, overseen by Caltrans, has been in progress since last month and is aimed at improving access to and from Highway 101.

Key updates include the addition of a new roundabout, as well as the installation of sidewalks, crosswalks, and bike lanes that officials say are all designed to enhance safety and flow for both pedestrians and drivers.

Since the closure of Avila Beach Drive at Highway 101, drivers have had to adjust to detours, but with the reopening of the roundabout, traffic is expected to flow more smoothly.

However, officials are reminding the public that while the roundabout will be operational, construction will continue in the area through January.