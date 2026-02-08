Avila Pier to start next phase this spring

There might be a change to the iconic Avila pier, but local leaders say the change might be necessary.

Kalee Weatherbie visits Avila Beach a few times each month. She said she loves taking walks on the Avila pier and looks forward to the whole thing reopening.

“I’m excited about it," Weatherbie said. "I think it'll be fun to have more walking space out there.”

Right now, she and other visitors can only walk to the 50th support, which is a little less than half of the pier, because of its reconstruction project after storm damage and age. However, their walk is set to expand in the next few months.

Dustin Barth is the facilities manager for the Port San Luis Harbor District, which is the group in charge of the pier. He said they’re planning to start construction up to the 80th support, known as a bent, in the spring.

Ron Pigeon is from the Friends of Avila Pier nonprofit. He said he attends each Port San Luis Harbor District meeting when they discuss the pier.

“They've received that engineering study, regarding moving that boat landing in from where it currently is, at about bent 74, 75, and they said it was feasible," Pigeon said.

The boat landing, currently at the end of the pier, may be moving a little closer to the shore. Pigeon said this move isn’t ideal, but it might be necessary because of funding.

Barth said the project is tied to several grants that expire next year, and at their current building and funding rate, this would likely put the landing around bent 74.

“I think they decided that it was going to have to do," Pigeon said.

Pigeon said there were a few concerns with the potential landing spot being so close to where waves break.

“You don't want a lot of surf hitting the the boat landing out there because it will damage it and shorten the life," Pigeon said. "The other thing is, that's not a good thing to have surf when there's a boat trying to trying to land.”

He said that the funding is almost constantly an issue with rebuilding the pier, but his organization is eager for progress on the project.

Barth said this new design is only 30% complete and they're waiting for approval from the California Coastal Commission before continuing.