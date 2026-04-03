Avila Valley Barn to host Country Kids Easter Celebration

The Easter Bunny is heading to Avila Valley Barn for the Country Kids Easter Celebration on Saturday, April 4.

The fun kicks off at 10 a.m. with Easter egg hunts.

Children ages 10 and under can participate in the large field where the tractor picks up, while kids ages 3 and under will have their hunt on the back lawn.

Families are encouraged to bring their own baskets and cameras.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Easter Bunny will be available for a meet and greet, with photo opportunities on the back lawn in front of an Easter photo op.

Afterward, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., you can meet baby goats, chicks, and sheep in the pony ride arena.

The farm's Sweet Shoppe will also feature special treats for the event, including Easter-themed ice cream sundaes, strawberry lemonade, and strawberry shortcake.