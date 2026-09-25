Beach BreakaWave Rodeo debuts in Avila Beach, supports college athletes

The 6th Annual Beach BreakaWave Rodeo kicks off Thursday in Avila Beach, marking the first time the three-day event has been held at the coastal venue.

The event features daily rodeo competitions showcasing collegiate talent in breakaway roping, saddle bronc riding and other events inside a shorefront rodeo arena.

Live music will follow the rodeo on Friday and Saturday, with performances by Jordan Forer and Corb Lund.

Organizers describe the event as a one-of-a-kind rodeo showcase and fundraiser that brings together top collegiate rodeo athletes while supporting the next generation of student competitors.

Proceeds from the event help provide opportunities, resources and scholarships for college rodeo athletes, supporting their success both inside and outside the arena.