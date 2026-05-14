Bill to extend Diablo Canyon community funding advances

A California Senate committee advanced legislation on Thursday, May 14 to extend funding support for communities affected by the continued operation of the Diablo Canyon Power Plant.

The Senate Appropriations Committee approved Senate Bill 931, authored by Sen. John Laird, which would extend authorization for the Essential Services Mitigation Fund through 2030.

The fund was originally established to help offset local impacts associated with the plant and provide funding support for affected jurisdictions and services in San Luis Obispo County.

When the state extended Diablo Canyon's operations through 2030, the associated community funding authorization was not extended alongside it. SB 931 would close that gap.

"Extending Diablo Canyon's operations without extending support for the surrounding communities would have left local governments and public services carrying the burden alone," Laird said. "SB 931 helps ensure the state follows through on its commitment to the Central Coast communities that continue to host this facility."

The bill now moves to the Senate floor for consideration.