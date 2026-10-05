Bob Jones Trail temporarily closes starting Monday for restoration project

Bob Jones Trail will be closed starting Monday, October 5, through early January for a restoration project.

The project includes restoring the trail's natural habitat, improving overall safety including increased enforcement and renewing the trail.

The Ontario Road trail head parking lot is expected to be closed for 4 to 6 weeks starting October 19, as crews build the first segment of the new multi-use pathway connecting Octagon Barn to Cloverridge Lane.

A second phase will extend the pathway to the existing Bob Jones Trail creating access between San Luis Obispo and Avila Beach.

According to the Public Works Department a construction company in San Luis Obispo has been awarded $10.5 million for the project. The project is funded through a federal Active Transportation Program grant.

The entire project is expected to take about 18 months.