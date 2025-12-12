CA Coastal Commission approves extended operations at Diablo Canyon Power Plant through 2030

At Thursday's California Coastal Commission meeting, commissioners voted to approve the Coastal Zone Management Act consistency certification and the coastal development permit for Diablo Canyon Power Plant, extending its operations through 2030.

According to PG&E, as part of the certification, and to help protect and enhance the area around Diablo Canyon as part of extended operations, they will do the following:



Protect 4,500 acres of North Ranch through conservation easements and potential transfer to expand Montaña de Oro State Park by 50%, or transfer to other tribal or public entities

Establish a purchase option for Wild Cherry Canyon, enabling potential future conservation

Dedicate 25 miles of new public trails, including Point Buchon and Pecho Coast loops, San Luis Hill access, and a through-trail linking Montaña de Oro to Port San Luis

Contribute $10 million for trail development, maintenance, and stewardship

Commit not to sell South Ranch lands until 2040, ensuring Commission oversight during decommissioning

In a statement to KSBY following the commission's decision Thursday night, District 30 Assemblymember Dawn Addis said, "While many gains were made over the last month, full and fair mitigation remains incomplete. Today’s mitigation did not accomplish the goal of conserving the full 12,000 acres of the Diablo Canyon lands that the community has asked for for decades."

WATCH: A look back at Diablo Canyon's complicated history

The Diablo Dilemma: A look back at the nuclear power plant’s complicated history and what’s next

Senator John Laird has also been actively involved in discussions regarding the extension of operations at Diablo Canyon. He told KSBY, "It's a major victory for land conservation. There's 12,000 acres surrounding Diablo Canyon and there is a path to conserve 8,000 of the 12,000 acres. Some of it was done today."

Now, the plant awaits approval for a 20-year re-licensing permit, something Sen. Laird says will be a lengthy discussion in the state legislature.

"I think the jury is still out. What is the situation with power? In California, if it is extended, how does it play into the affordability of electricity rates?" he said.