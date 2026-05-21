California Senate passes bill to restore Diablo Canyon community funding

A bill that would restore local funding tied to the continued operation of Diablo Canyon Power Plant passed the California State Senate Tuesday with a 29-10 vote.

Senate Bill 931 would continue the Community Impact Mitigation Program through 2030. Senator John Laird, one of the bill's co-authors, says the legislation is designed to ensure local governments and public services continue to receive funding while Diablo Canyon remains in operation.

When the state allowed Diablo Canyon to continue operating through 2030, the associated community funding authorization was not extended alongside it. SB 931 would close that gap.

San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors Chair Jimmy Paulding says local services have felt the impact.

"Our county budget has relied on the unitary tax coming from Diablo Canyon," Paulding said.

He says public safety, fire protection, and other services have all relied on funding from the power plant, and without the money, the board has had to make difficult decisions.

San Luis Obispo Coastal Unified School District has also been impacted by the loss of funding. Superintendent Eric Prater says the district has been forced to cut programs.

"I had to reduce $10 million over the last two-year period, which directly impacts all of our student programs. It impacts the way in which we can function as a school district," Prater said.

The school district, the county, and other local entities worked together on a letter-writing campaign, creating what they have called a united front, pushing the state legislature to reinstate the tax on Diablo Canyon.

"We've been pushing very hard," Paulding said.

With Tuesday's vote, the bill now heads to the state assembly. Senator Laird says he is optimistic but expects a tougher road ahead.

"It was a good, strong vote. It might be a little bit more of an uphill in the assembly, but we are well on our way to getting it enacted," Laird said.

Assemblymember Dawn Addis, who also co-authored the bill, outlined the path forward in the Assembly.

"It's now over in our house. In the assembly, waiting for referral to committee, so the bill will very likely go to the utility commission, then through appropriations, and hopefully, on the assembly floor, then we'll get it on the governor's desk," Addis said.

Addis says she has already been speaking with fellow assemblymembers about getting the bill passed.

Superintendent Prater says he hopes the assembly will keep the community's unique situation in mind as it considers the legislation.

"We have this amazing machine that produces nearly 10% of the state's energy, but with that comes an unmistakable danger that we have to live with here in this community," Prater said.

PG&E released a statement on the Senate vote, saying: "We are monitoring SB 931 and stand ready to implement it if approved by the Legislature and signed by the Governor."