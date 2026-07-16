Community forum to explore Diablo Canyon's future

The County of San Luis Obispo is inviting the community to learn more about the proposed extension of Diablo Canyon Power Plant's operations through 2045.

The informational session, titled "Diablo Canyon 2045: Local and Statewide Implications," will take place on Thursday, July 30, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Katcho Achadjian Government Center in San Luis Obispo.

The event will feature experts discussing the economic impact of keeping the state's last operating nuclear power plant open.

Dr. John Parsons of MIT will examine the economics of extending Diablo Canyon's operations, while Dr. David Roland-Holst of Berkeley Economic Advising and Research will focus on the plant's role in San Luis Obispo County's economy.

PG&E representatives will also provide updates on plant operations, safety systems, seismic monitoring, spent fuel storage, and regulatory oversight.

The event will end with a moderated community panel featuring voices from education, business, labor, and other local sectors, giving attendees an opportunity to hear a range of perspectives on the future of Diablo Canyon.