Community members learn about marine science at Cal Poly Pier Open House

On Saturday, October 10, visitors got a close look at marine science during Cal Poly's Pier open house in Avila Beach.

Guests explored touch tanks filled with live marine creatures. They also viewed tiny species through microscopes and learned about whale mitigation.

Organizers say Cal Poly students and professors answered questions and shared research on Morro Bay's ecosystem, local fisheries, and ocean currents.

The event also allowed guests to take pictures of marine wildlife and the Central Coast's scenic views.