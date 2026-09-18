Conservation group set to use million-dollar fund to purchase Wild Cherry Canyon

The Board of the State Coastal Conservancy authorized a $42 million grant to protect Wild Cherry Canyon in Avila Beach.

The canyon is a 2,060-acre undeveloped property of coastal hills and canyons. It is part of the 12,000 acre land surrounding the Diablo Canyon Power Plant.

The grant will allow the Wildlands Conservancy to purchase the land and protect it.

The acquisition will occur in two parts. The Wildlands Conservancy says it will purchase the leasehold interest by the end of the year, followed by the acquisition of the underlying fee title which is anticipated to close by mid 2027.

The Coastal Conservancy and The Wildlands Conservancy says they will work with the local community and local tribes to develop conservation, public access, and tribal access easements to help protect the community's vision of the land.

Senator John Laird says plans to conserve this land have been in the works for 25 years.