Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunityAvila Beach

Actions

Costumed pups take to Avila Beach for annual parade

Tails were wagging Thursday morning as a patriotic group of pups strutted down Front Street.
Avila Beach Doggie Parade
KSBY News
Avila Beach Doggie Parade
2024 Avila Beach Doggie Parade
Posted at 6:37 PM, Jul 04, 2024

This Fourth of July, some of the Central Coast's best-looking pups put on their favorite patriotic outfits and participated in Avila Beach's Doggie Parade.

The event took place on the Avila Promenade at 11 a.m.

Awards were given for best dog costume, best dog/owner look-alike, best holiday look, funniest costume, and best in show.

Mary Foppiano, Executive director of the Avila Beach Civic Association which hosted the event, said the Doggie Parade is always a great time.

“We're thrilled, and yeah, there's a few barkers, but other than that, it's just so much fun," she said.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg

More News In Your Community