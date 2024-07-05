Costumed pups take to Avila Beach for annual parade

This Fourth of July, some of the Central Coast's best-looking pups put on their favorite patriotic outfits and participated in Avila Beach's Doggie Parade.

The event took place on the Avila Promenade at 11 a.m.

Awards were given for best dog costume, best dog/owner look-alike, best holiday look, funniest costume, and best in show.

Mary Foppiano, Executive director of the Avila Beach Civic Association which hosted the event, said the Doggie Parade is always a great time.

“We're thrilled, and yeah, there's a few barkers, but other than that, it's just so much fun," she said.