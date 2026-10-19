Empty kayak prompts surf rescue response near Avila Beach

A surf rescue response was initiated Monday morning after reports of an empty kayak in the water near Pirate's Cove in Avila Beach.

The call came in shortly before 9:30 a.m. CAL FIRE reports the person who reported the incident said they'd seen the kayak about 200-300 feet offshore about an hour earlier, but couldn't tell if anyone was in it at the time.

By 9:40 a.m., CAL FIRE said the empty kayak was making its way to shore, although there's no confirmation anyone was ever inside it.

The reporting party remained on scene and was speaking with emergency response crews, according to CAL FIRE.

The response includes a battalion chief, fire engines, search and rescue teams, boats and more.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

