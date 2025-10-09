From jewelry to dog toys, local kid entrepreneurs to sell their wares at Children's Business Fair

Young entrepreneurs are set to show off their sales skills in Avila Beach this weekend at the community's annual Children's Business Fair.

Local kids, aged 6 to 17, have created a product or service, developed a brand, built a marketing strategy, and now they'll open for customers at this one-day marketplace.

Organizers say there will be more than 75 booths selling everything from homemade jewelry to dog toys and organic granola.

The children are responsible for the set-up, sales, and customer service, and they'll get to keep all the money they earn.

"It can't be a success if we don't have the support of the community and the shoppers and the more people we have shopping, you know, the more money obviously the kids make and the more prideful that they can be about their success, so it's really about community and supporting each other."

The Avila Beach Children's Business Fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 11, at the Avila Beach Community Center.

Entrance into the event is free and open to the public.

