Going swimming? Here are a few tips to stay safe this spring break

Whether it's a beach vacation, pool party, or weekend at the lake, water activities are spring break staples, but each environment brings its own hidden dangers.

A gloomy morning didn’t stop families from heading out to Avila Beach on Sunday morning.

In the last week, two deaths have been reported in South San Luis Obispo County, one in the water at the Oceano Dunes and another at Lopez Lake. With more people hitting the water for spring break, I looked into the dangers that oceans, pools, and lakes pose.

Chandra Weaver said safety is her top priority when her family is spending time near any body of water.

“It's like the number one time we're going to possibly let our guard down and we don't want to do that," Weaver said.

According to the American Red Cross, different bodies of water have different risks.

In a lake, swimmers should be aware of other things in the water around them, like boats and fishing gear. They recommend always going into the water feet first.

If you’re taking a dip in the ocean, the Red Cross said to watch out for rip tides and even be careful when just standing in the water, as a wave could knock you over.

“We always check the conditions like we are used to surfing, and so we make sure what the swell is and the tides," Weaver said. "We bring all our flotation gear, and we always have one adult in the water at all times with the kids.”

At the pool, the Red Cross recommends swimming away from drains and openings that suck in water and designating one person to be in charge of watching the water without distractions. Nick Pitaro said he trusts his kids’ swimming abilities a little more in a pool, but still watches out.

“I have a five-year-old, and then a 13-year-old, so the five-year-old is definitely in a floatie," Pitaro said. "She doesn't know how to swim very well. Then [for my son], just keep an eye on him. That's the biggest thing.”

Pitaro said no matter the body of water his family visits, he’s always keeping watch when they’re in the water.

“They're your kids, they're everything," Pitaro said. "So you want to make sure that they're good.”

Full-time lifeguards are set to come back to local beaches in May.