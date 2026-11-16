Seven pilings on the Avila Pier were damaged by high surf over the weekend, according to the Port San Luis Harbor District.

The damage comes as work was already underway to repair and strengthen the pier ahead of potentially significant El Niño conditions.

Related: Avila Pier prepares for historic El Niño storm season ahead

The Avila Pier has been partially closed since 2015 due to safety concerns. Crews have been working to improve the structure and help protect it from additional damage as winter conditions intensify.

KSBY News Community Reporter Makayla Richardson is following up with the Port San Luis Harbor District to learn more about the extent of the damage and what it means for the repair work already underway.

