PG&E to begin fire risk reduction project in Avila Beach

Pacific Gas and Electric Company officials say they will soon begin a power line modernization project in a high fire risk area in Avila Beach to help reduce the risk of wildfires and improve reliability for their customers.

To reduce the risk, PG&E will be removing nearly 4,000 feet of overhead power lines along the Bob Jones Trail. They will be replaced with a little over 7,000 feet of underground lines along San Luis Bay Drive.

Only about 100 feet of line will remain overhead near the trail. That section will be insulated. PG&E officials say this will reduce wildfire risk by nearly 67%.

Another 800 feet of power lines between Avila Beach Drive and San Luis Street will be upgraded to carry more electricity safely. In addition, crews will install new equipment to help manage voltage and automatically isolate problems on the line.

Work is expected to begin July 20 and continue through December. Partial road closures are expected along San Luis Bay Drive. Parts of the Bob Jones trail may need to close as the project progresses.

PG&E will have traffic control in place but anyone traveling through the area should expect delays.