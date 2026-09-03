Point San Luis Lighthouse earns national recognition

The Point San Luis Lighthouse has been named the National Lighthouse Museum's Lighthouse of the Month for September 2026, a national honor recognizing preservation of the historical structures.

According to the Point San Luis Lighthouse Keepers, the Avila Beach landmark was selected from 17 nominees by the National Lighthouse Museum. The organization did not apply for the award and said the recognition came as a surprise.

Linda Dianto, executive director of the National Lighthouse Museum in Staten Island, New York, will visit Point San Luis to present the award and tour the historic lighthouse.

"To be selected as Lighthouse of the Month is a tremendous honor and a wonderful acknowledgment of the dedication that goes into preserving the Point San Luis Lighthouse!" said Deborah Foughty, executive director of the Point San Luis Lighthouse Keepers.

Built in 1890, the Point San Luis Lighthouse is a key part of the Central Coast's maritime heritage.

The nonprofit organization said the award recognizes the efforts of volunteers, staff, board members, donors and community partners who support preservation, restoration and educational programs at the site.

"We are incredibly proud to have been selected alongside lighthouses from across the country," Foughty said. "This recognition belongs to our entire Lighthouse community, and we are excited to see where the next chapter takes us."

