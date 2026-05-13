Search and Rescue looking for missing man at Pirate's Cove

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing man from Arroyo Grande.

Gary Kiehl, 72, was reported missing on Tuesday, May 12.

According to the sheriff's office, friends became worried when Kiehl did not show up to pick someone up at the Grover Beach train station. The last known contact with him was at 2 p.m. on Monday.

Kiehl's vehicle was later found at the Cave Landing parking lot in Avila Beach. Sheriff's officials say he is known to enjoy walking along the cliffs in the Pirate's Cove area.

The Sheriff's Search and Rescue team responded and searched the area Tuesday evening, continuing into the overnight hours, and returned Wednesday morning. The Coast Guard, Harbor Patrol and CAL FIRE are also reportedly involved in the search.

Kiehl is described as 5'10" tall and 180 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Sheriff's officials say his disappearance is not considered suspicious, and he has no prior history of going missing.

Anyone with information about Kiehl's whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff's office at (805) 781-4550.