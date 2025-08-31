SLO Symphony brings the sounds of Hollywood to Avila Beach during annual concert

On Saturday, the San Luis Obispo Symphony held its Pops by the Sea: Hollywood Hits concert at the Avila Beach Golf Resort.

Attendees enjoyed an evening of cinematic music and character appearances as musicians performed songs from cult-classics like "The Lord of the Rings" and "Casablanca."

16-year-old Los Osos resident Finnegan Lewis also appeared as this year's guest youth conductor after being nominated by the community.

Chris Ferguson, a San Luis Obispo resident and concert attendee, told KSBY about what made the concert special.

"There's just that element of more excitement, and you're in the moment and enjoying it as opposed to listening to it on a CD or, you know, on your phone or something," Ferguson said. "It's just fun to see a live performance and see everybody else here enjoying themselves too."

For a list of future events being hosted by the San Luis Obispo Symphony, you can visit its website.