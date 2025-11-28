“Turkey Trot on the Water” brings festive fun to Avila Beach

Avila Beach PaddleSports kicked off its first-ever “Turkey Trot on the Water” event at Avila Beach, welcoming paddlers for a unique Thanksgiving morning adventure on Thursday, November 27. The event included a scavenger hunt, cider, snacks, and plenty of fun, with participants paddling out to Whalers Beach in search of hidden turkey feathers for a chance to win prizes.

Owner Alicia Avina shared, "What's really cool is this time of year, a lot of our customers have been here before, so about 95% of these people have never been here before. So we're really excited to just get them out on the water to enjoy this beautiful day."

Adding to the Thanksgiving spirit, some paddlers even arrived in costumes for the festive event.