Young entrepreneurs showcase businesses at Avila Beach children's fair

Community members headed to the Avila Beach Community Center for the Children's Business Fair, where children set up booths to showcase and sell a variety of homemade items.

Ranging from homemade jewelry and organic cotton candy to wizard wands and crocheted gift items, the event featured over 75 booths for people to explore and buy from.

"It's my passion," said Sophie Wilkie, a business fair participant. "I love pottery, so just making it like a job is just really great because I get to work and do it. "It's great because I get to show people and get their feedback and just see what they think about it."

Kids from ages 6 to 17 created products, developed a brand and built a marketing strategy.

At the end of today's event, awards like "Most Original Business Idea," "Highest Business Potential," and "Best Presentation" were given out to children in different age groups.