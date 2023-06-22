Backers of Rep. George Santos' $500K bond revealed

Court documents released on Thursday revealed who co-signed for a $500,000 bond that kept Rep. George Santos out of jail while he awaits trial on federal charges.

Elma Santos Preven and Gercino Dos Santos co-signed as the guarantors of the bond. Santos Preven is the congressman's aunt and Dos Santos is his father.

Santos tried to have the court document sealed, claiming his backers could face retaliation if their names were made public. However, the judge presiding over the case denied the request.

Santos was indicted earlier this year on 13 federal charges. He's accused of having supporters donate to a company under false pretenses. The indictment also alleges that he received unemployment compensation while he was employed with an investment firm.

The first-term congressman, who has been criticized for failing to be truthful about his background, has maintained his innocence.

Santos faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted. He is due back in court on June 30.

Meanwhile, Santos still faces an ethics investigation in the House of Representatives. In May, lawmakers voted 221-204 to refer a resolution to expel Santos to the Ethics Committee.

The congressman has refused to step down and vowed to run for another term in Congress.

