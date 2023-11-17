Barbie just released a new Mariah Carey doll for the holidays

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Mattel is releasing a new celebrity-inspired Barbie doll that perfectly captures the magic of the holiday season: Mariah Carey!

In celebration of her beloved Christmas song “All I Want for Christmas is You,” the Mariah Carey Barbie doll is dressed in a glittery red gown complete with a slit. Her outfit also includes sparkly silvery accessories and matching red heels, while her hair is long and curly.

The doll became available for purchase at midnight on Nov. 17 at the Mattel Shop and on Amazon for $75, but sold out right away.

It may still be available while supplies last in-store at participating Target and Walmart locations, but right now it appears to be sold out online at both retailers. Because it sold out so quickly online, you will want to head to your local Walmart or Target store right away to see if you can find one.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime dream to have my own Barbie! If I could go back and tell my little girl self that one day, I would have a Barbie made in my likeness, I think she would flip out,” Carey said in a statement from Mattel. “I hope all collectors and fans everywhere enjoy the holiday season and hopefully the Mariah Barbie will be a wonderful addition to it.”

The doll is launching just as Carey embarks on a “Merry Christmas One and All!” tour, which is running now through Dec. 17.

Carey announced the tour on X (formerly Twitter), taking a phone call from Santa Claus and revealing the tour’s locations, beginning in Highland, California, and ending at Madison Square Garden in New York.

I gotchu Santa! Merry Christmas One and All! On sale now https://t.co/EpDIxcg0W4 pic.twitter.com/eBZeaVPqzu — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) October 6, 2023

Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You” is not only one of the biggest holiday hits, but it’s also her most successful song to date, making her an official Christmas icon.

Does the song top your list of favorite Christmas hits?

