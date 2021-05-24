Sen. Bernie Sanders: 'We have got to combat antisemitism'

New Yorkers will start seeing a larger police presence in the city's Jewish neighborhoods after two hate-related crimes in Brooklyn.

Two Jewish teens were attacked Saturday night, just a couple of the many reported incidents across the U.S. last week.

The Anti-Defamation League says there were 193 reports of antisemitic incidents last week after the conflict began. That was way up from the previous week.

"Antisemitism is rising in America. It's rising all over the world. That is an outrage. And we have got to combat antisemitism," Sen. Bernie Sanders said. "We have to combat the increase in hate crimes in this country, against Asians, against African Americans, against Latinos. So we got a serious problem of a nation which is being increasingly divided."

This story was originally published by Simon Kaufman at Newsy.