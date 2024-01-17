Biden to meet with congressional leaders over aid to Ukraine, Israel

President Joe Biden is hosting his first face-to-face meeting in months with top congressional leaders at the White House on Wednesday to discuss his stalled national security funding request. He summoned the so-called "Big 4," which consists of House Speaker Mike Johnson, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

"President Biden will host congressional leaders from the Senate and the House, along with key committee leaders and ranking members at the White House to discuss the critical importance of his national security supplemental request," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed with reporters.

President Biden has requested an additional $110 billion for wartime aid to Ukraine and Israel. A bipartisan group of lawmakers has been negotiating for weeks to reach a deal, but Republicans say they want major changes to border policy first, and talks have stalled as disagreements still remain.

The U.S. recently sent a $250 million aid package to Ukraine, but Biden's top budget staffer warned earlier this month that the government is running out of paths to help our oversees allies without Congressional approval.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy last week at the World Economic Forum. Sullivan said he remained confident that the U.S. can get a bipartisan aid package passed "in the coming weeks."

"We’ve got to be able to deliver the necessary resources to Ukraine for the weapons that it needs to be able to achieve the results that it needs," Sullivan said in a statement. "And that requires mobilizing the bipartisan support we have in both the House and Senate, converting that into actual votes for the money. President Biden is absolutely laser-focused on that."

