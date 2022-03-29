Watch
Cal Poly baseball hosts Santa Clara on Tuesday

Posted at 10:59 PM, Mar 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-29 01:59:27-04

Cal Poly returns home Tuesday to host Santa Clara. The Mustangs then host Dixie State for a four-game series this weekend.

Cal Poly enters the week 13-10 on the season and 5-1 in Big West play.

