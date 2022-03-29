Cal Poly baseball hosts Santa Clara on Tuesday

Cal Poly returns home Tuesday to host Santa Clara. The Mustangs then host Dixie State for a four-game series this weekend.
Cal Poly enters the week 13-10 on the season and 5-1 in Big West play.
Cal Poly returns home Tuesday to host Santa Clara. The Mustangs then host Dixie State for a four-game series this weekend.
Cal Poly enters the week 13-10 on the season and 5-1 in Big West play.
Brand Spotlight offers useful, valuable information from select sponsors on these pages. This content is not produced or endorsed by this station.