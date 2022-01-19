Watch
Cal Poly basketball falls to CSU Bakersfield 73-60

Posted at 11:45 PM, Jan 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-19 02:45:09-05

The Cal Poly men's basketball falls to CSU Bakersfield 73-60 in Big West Play. The Mustangs are now 4-11 on the season and 1-3 in conference play.

Cal Poly hosts Hawaii on Saturday at 7 p.m.

