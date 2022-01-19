Cal Poly basketball falls to CSU Bakersfield 73-60

The Cal Poly men's basketball falls to CSU Bakersfield 73-60 in Big West Play. The Mustangs are now 4-11 on the season and 1-3 in conference play.
Cal Poly hosts Hawaii on Saturday at 7 p.m.
The Cal Poly men's basketball falls to CSU Bakersfield 73-60 in Big West Play. The Mustangs are now 4-11 on the season and 1-3 in conference play.
Cal Poly hosts Hawaii on Saturday at 7 p.m.
Brand Spotlight offers useful, valuable information from select sponsors on these pages. This content is not produced or endorsed by this station.