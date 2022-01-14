Cal Poly basketball falls to UC Riverside 57-46

Cal Poly men's basketball falls in Big West home opener to UC Riverside 57-46. Alimamy Koroma led with 15 points and nine boards.
The Mustangs are still on the hunt for their first Big West win and host UC Davis on Saturday at 7 p.m.
Cal Poly men's basketball falls in Big West home opener to UC Riverside 57-46. Alimamy Koroma led with 15 points and nine boards.
The Mustangs are still on the hunt for their first Big West win and host UC Davis on Saturday at 7 p.m.
Brand Spotlight offers useful, valuable information from select sponsors on these pages. This content is not produced or endorsed by this station.