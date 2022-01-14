Watch
Brand SpotlightCal Poly Mustangs

Actions

Cal Poly basketball falls to UC Riverside 57-46

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 10:45 PM, Jan 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-14 01:45:34-05

Cal Poly men's basketball falls in Big West home opener to UC Riverside 57-46. Alimamy Koroma led with 15 points and nine boards.

The Mustangs are still on the hunt for their first Big West win and host UC Davis on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Brand Spotlight

Brand Spotlight offers useful, valuable information from select sponsors on these pages. This content is not produced or endorsed by this station.