Cal Poly comeback attempt squashed by Northern Arizona

The Cal Poly Mustangs fell short of pulling off a road comeback to NAU Saturday in Flagstaff, falling 31-29.

The Mustangs drop to 1-4 on the season with the loss.

Cal Poly got on the board first with a 7-yard touchdown rush by Adam Garwood to put the Mustangs up 6-0.

After allowing 14 unanswered points, the Mustangs pulled within one point in the 2nd Quarter following a Spencer Brasch touchdown pass to Chris Coleman.

The Mustangs would take the lead on another Brasch touchdown pass to Josh Cuevas to make it a 20-14 lead.

NAU scored a rushing touchdown with 18 seconds remaining until the half to go into the break with a 21-20 lead.

The Lumberjacks extended their lead in the 3rd quarter on a 73-yard touchdown pass from RJ Martinez to Hendrix Johnson to put NAU up 28-20.

In the 4th Quarter, Cal Poly struck first with a Brasch 31-yard touchdown pass to Cuevas.

With 4:18 remaining in the game, Jaden Ohlsen kicked a 27-yard field goal to put the Mustangs up 29-28.

NAU would respond by marching down the field for 52 yards on eight plays.

The Lumberjacks would kick a 40-yard field goal with 1:27 left to take the lead and win the game.

The Mustangs will search for a road victory to snap their three-game losing streak Saturday at Idaho State.