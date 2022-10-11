Cal Poly men's basketball head coach John Smith is gearing up for his fourth season with the Mustangs. With a new staff and additions to the team, coach Smith reflects on his journey to this point, his family ties to basketball, and previews the 2022-2023 season with Casey Buscher.
Cal Poly head coach John Smith previews the 2022-2023 basketball season
Posted at 11:10 PM, Oct 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-11 02:10:41-04
Cal Poly men's basketball head coach John Smith is gearing up for his fourth season with the Mustangs. With a new staff and additions to the team, coach Smith reflects on his journey to this point, his family ties to basketball, and previews the 2022-2023 season with Casey Buscher.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
About Brand Spotlight
Brand Spotlight offers useful, valuable information from select sponsors on these pages. This content is not produced or endorsed by this station.