Cal Poly hosts UCSB in Blue-Green Rivalry game on Wednesday

Cal Poly men's soccer hosts UC Santa Barbara in the Blue-Green Rivalry game on Wednesday night at 6 p.m. at Alex G. Spanos Stadium.
The Mustangs look to snap a six-game losing streak against the Gauchos
