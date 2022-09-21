Watch Now
Brand SpotlightCal Poly Mustangs

Actions

Cal Poly hosts UCSB in Blue-Green Rivalry game on Wednesday

Posted at 11:22 PM, Sep 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-21 02:36:40-04

Cal Poly men's soccer hosts UC Santa Barbara in the Blue-Green Rivalry game on Wednesday night at 6 p.m. at Alex G. Spanos Stadium.

The Mustangs look to snap a six-game losing streak against the Gauchos

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Brand Spotlight

Brand Spotlight offers useful, valuable information from select sponsors on these pages. This content is not produced or endorsed by this station.