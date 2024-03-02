Cal Poly parts ways with five-year men's basketball head coach John Smith

Cal Poly's athletic department announced Friday that the university is parting ways with men's basketball head coach John Smith.

Smith, who makes $264,799.15 per year, will leave Cal Poly at the end of the season after five years with the program.

For many students who enjoy basketball or going to the Cal Poly games, it was a move many thought was needed.

“It's obviously unfortunate, but it seems like the team wants to go a different way," Cal Poly student Thomas Riese explained. "Obviously, we've been struggling for the past. However, I've been here three years at Cal Poly and we've never really been that good so I think head coaching change is probably the right move here.”

Smith has 30 wins and 114 losses over the course of five seasons and is in the midst of a 35-game conference losing streak that dates back to Dec. 31, 2022. The team is currently 4-25 this season.

“Basketball is a big sport. A lot of people come out to watch it," student Peyton Stroud said. "It's not really that fun to see your team losing a lot.”

“I was just surprised but I shouldn't be because we've lost a lot of games," Cal Poly basketball fan Mia Minard stated. "The games I've been to weren't very exciting.”

Athletic Director Don Oberhelman said in a statement, “Thanks to John for his leadership and commitment to our university. We wish him the very best with what is next for him and his family.“

Coach Smith was not made available on Friday for comment. He is the third straight coach to either be let go or bought out of their contract since 2009.

The Mustangs have their final home game on Saturday against Cal State Bakersfield at 7 p.m.

“I think it'll be a good opportunity for the game to progress and the team to progress in the future with a new coach being hired,” Cal Poly student Lucy Harmer said.

According to Cal Poly Athletics, a national search for Coach Smith’s replacement is underway. He will finish out the final three games of the year with the team.