Cal Poly student appointed to the California State University Board of Trustees

Governor Gavin Newsom appoints third year Cal Poly student to the California State University Board of Trustees.

Jackson Martinez is studying political science and public policy at Cal Poly.

In his new role, he will help oversee the California State University system by weighing in on rules, regulations, and policies for CSU's 22 universities.

The board's authority covers education policy, property use, facilities planning, and management of fiscal and human resources.

A Sacramento native, Martinez began his career in public service by working on state legislative campaigns and local voter registration drives.

He served as the secretary of accessibility for Associated Students Inc. at Cal Poly where he launched several student support initiatives including a free grocery shuttle program.

In addition, he has worked in both state and federal government. He interned in Congressman Salud Carbajal’s office in San Luis Obispo and Assemblymember Gregg Hart’s Capitol office.

Most recently, he worked with the California Department of Finance's executive team.

Martinez says he is committed to elevating student voices and hopes to build a career in public policy when he graduates.