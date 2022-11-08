Cal Poly tops Bethesda in home opener 94-59. The Mustangs play at San Francisco on the road on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Posted at 11:38 PM, Nov 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-08 02:38:55-05
Cal Poly tops Bethesda in home opener 94-59. The Mustangs play at San Francisco on the road on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
About Brand Spotlight
Brand Spotlight offers useful, valuable information from select sponsors on these pages. This content is not produced or endorsed by this station.