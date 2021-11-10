Watch
Cal Poly tops Westcliff 86-53 in the season opener

Posted at 11:14 PM, Nov 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-10 02:14:04-05

The Cal Poly Mustangs basketball team began the 2021-2022 season with a 86-53 win over Westcliff at the Mott. The Mustangs open up a three-game home stand with their next game against North Dakota State on Friday at 2pm.

