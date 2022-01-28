Cal Poly women's basketball falls to UC San Diego 69-58. The Mustangs look for their first Big West win on Saturday at home against UC Irvine at 2 p.m.
Posted at 11:34 PM, Jan 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-28 02:34:34-05
Cal Poly women's basketball falls to UC San Diego 69-58. The Mustangs look for their first Big West win on Saturday at home against UC Irvine at 2 p.m.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
About Brand Spotlight
Brand Spotlight offers useful, valuable information from select sponsors on these pages. This content is not produced or endorsed by this station.