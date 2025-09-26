Carter Henderson named new Athletic Director at Cal Poly

Cal Poly has announced the appointment of Carter Henderson as its new athletic director, effective Oct. 13.

Henderson will succeed Don Oberhelman, who is retiring after 14 years at the forefront of Cal Poly Athletics.

Selected after a national search, Cal Poly officials say Henderson brings extensive experience from leadership roles at Stanford University and the University of Washington.

At Stanford, he served as Deputy Athletics Director for External Relations, and previously spent a decade overseeing external relations at Washington.

During a press conference at Cal Poly on Thursday, Henderson spoke about his goals in taking on the new position.

“I had a mentor early on that used to love to say that the very best sports executives are like referees, because when we perform at an elite level, we're invisible," Henderson said. "You actually don't notice us, and it becomes all about the players and coaches. And I think there's a lot of truth to that.”

In addition to his administrative background, Henderson has reportedly led teams of up to 50 staff members in marketing and communications, giving him a strong foundation in both strategic leadership and public engagement.

“Cal Poly is known for producing student-athletes who excel on the field and in the classroom. As we searched for a new athletic director to carry our momentum forward, it became clear that Carter's background and experience would be a tremendous benefit to the university,” President Jeffery D. Armstrong wrote. “He has the vision and strategy and the deep experience with operations, communications, and fundraising to help our student-athletes and our coaches reach even greater heights.”

In his new role, Henderson will oversee more than 500 student-athletes and their support staff, fostering both their competitive success and academic achievement.

Cal Poly’s athletic program includes 19 NCAA Division I teams competing in the Big West Conference, with the exception of football, which competes in the Big Sky Conference.

According to university officials, Cal Poly student-athletes have achieved a 93% graduation rate and a cumulative GPA of 3.25 as of Spring 2025.

The Mustangs have also earned 50 conference championships, including five titles last year.

Armstrong sees Henderson's appointment as a hopeful continuation of the legacy built by Oberhelman.

“During Don’s tenure, no other university has won more championships in the Big West Division — and our student-athletes achieved that while maintaining extremely high levels of academic success,” said Armstrong in a press release.

The search for Oberhelman’s successor was led by Allison Baird-James, Cal Poly’s senior vice president for administration and finance, and John Ronca, chair of the Cal Poly Athletic Director’s Council.

“From that group, Carter Henderson proved the clear choice, and I am excited to see where he leads Cal Poly’s athletics program into the future,” Ronca wrote.