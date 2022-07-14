Brooks Lee is projected to be a top-five pick in the upcoming MLB Draft. His father and coach Larry Lee is proud of the way Brooks has grown on and off of the field at Cal Poly with the draft approaching this Sunday in Los Angeles.
Larry Lee reflects on coaching Brooks in his final season at Cal Poly before MLB Draft
Posted at 11:49 PM, Jul 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-14 02:49:36-04
