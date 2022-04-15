Watch
Shanele Stires introduced as the new head coach of Cal Poly women's basketball

Posted at 11:21 PM, Apr 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-15 02:21:13-04

SAN LUIS OBISPO — After 25 years, the Cal Poly women's basketball program has named a new head coach, Shanele Stires.

Stires was the head coach at Cal State East Bay for six seasons where she led the pioneers to a 24-3 record, the program's most wins since the 2015 season. Stires played her collegiate career at Kansas State where she ranked fifth all-time in career rebounds and sixth all-time in scoring.

Following college, Stires was drafted in the fourth round of the WNBA draft in 2000 and played the off-seasons overseas in Portugal, Greece and Sweden.

Now Stires will take her talents to Cal Poly basketball, with a goal of leading this program to Big West titles, NCAA tournaments and carrying on the legacy of Faith Mimnaugh left in San Luis Obispo.

"One thing I would say about myself and what we're going to bring to the table is grittiness and a lot of toughness, we're going to be very high character about that... You're going to like the way that we play," coach Stires said.

A new chapter for the Cal Poly women's basketball program. Welcome to the Central Coast, coach Shanele Stires.

