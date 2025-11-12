Apple teams up with Issey Miyake for new ‘iPhone Pocket’ accessory

Apple is venturing into the world of fashion with its latest offering — the iPhone Pocket, a collaboration with Japanese fashion house Issey Miyake.

“Born from the idea of creating an additional pocket, its understated design fully encloses the iPhone, expanding to fit more of a user’s everyday items,” Apple said in a statement.

The iPhone Pocket can be worn in several ways — on the arm, over the shoulder or across the body.

“The design of the iPhone Pocket speaks to the bond between the iPhone and its user, while keeping in mind that an Apple product is designed to be universal in aesthetic and versatile in use,” said designer Yoshiyuki Miyamae of Issey Miyake.

The accessory will be available in 10 colors, including pink, purple, sapphire and black.

Sales begin in the United States on Friday at select stores and on Apple.com. The short-strap version will retail for $149.95, while the long-strap design will sell for $229.95.